Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ruled out Friday

Abdelkader (lower body) remains day-to-day, but will miss Fridays matchup with Buffalo, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Abdelkader failed to hit the 20-point mark last year for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign and could be in line for another bad season, as he has just three assists through the first 10 games and is still searching for his first goal. With Abdelkader on the shelf, the recently recalled Givani Smith will slot into the lineup versus the Sabres.