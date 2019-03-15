Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ruled out Saturday
Abdelkader (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against the Islanders.
With Abdelkader out of commission, the Red Wings will unleash Prince University product Ryan Kuffner sooner than originally expected. It's been an awful campaign for the former, as Abdelkader only has six goals and 13 assists to go along with a minus-14 rating through 71 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Finds scoresheet in loss•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: All set to play•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Flu may keep him out Friday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Not making plays•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Indirectly factors into goal•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Picks up slack•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...