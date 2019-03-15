Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Ruled out Saturday

Abdelkader (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against the Islanders.

With Abdelkader out of commission, the Red Wings will unleash Prince University product Ryan Kuffner sooner than originally expected. It's been an awful campaign for the former, as Abdelkader only has six goals and 13 assists to go along with a minus-14 rating through 71 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories