Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Sacrifices his body
Abdelkader finished Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers with three hits and two blocks.
Abdelkader now has 14 hits and three blocks in his last four games. Once again, he is on pace to deliver triple-digit numbers in the hits category. Offensively, Abdelkader's numbers were down for the third year in a row last season. While the American winger had a productive November (11 points), he has since cooled off (one point in December). At this point, the veteran is not an attractive option in offensive-minded leagues.
