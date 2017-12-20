Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Saddled with $5,000 fine
Abdelkader was fined $5,000 for spearing the Islanders' Scott Mayfield on Tuesday.
The Red Wings' alternate captain isn't known as a dirty player, with just 32 PIM through 32 games, but this was a definite slip-up. However, Abdelkader won't have to miss game time due to the incident. The veteran winger has five goals and 18 points through 32 games so far and is logging substantial power-play minutes, as well.
