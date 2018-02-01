Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Scores shootout winner in Wednesday's return
Abdelkader registered three shots, two hits and a blocked shot in regulation and overtime Wednesday before scoring the winner in the shootout during a 2-1 victory over the Sharks.
After missing the previous six games due to a lower-body injury, Abdelkader saw 13:48 of ice time and didn't show any rust. The veteran winger has only eight goals and 21 points in 42 games on the season, and he'll need a big second half if he's going to produce his third career 40-point campaign.
