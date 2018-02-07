Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Shows off fearless ways in loss

Abdelkader accumulated seven hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Abdelkader's already tied his 21-point output from 2016-17 (in 19 fewer games) and he typically finds ways to contribute even when he doesn't directly factor into a scoring play. The Michigan native also has 121 hits and 42 PIM through 45 games to help owners in a couple of the ancillary categories.