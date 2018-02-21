Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Shows off mean streak in tough loss

Abdelkader contributed a secondary assist to complement seven hits in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss to the Predators.

Seemingly willing to hit anything that moves, Abdelkader has accumulated 141 hits through 52 games this season, and he's only three away from last year's total in 12 fewer contests. Hockey pundits abound were scratching their heads when the Wings signed the Michigan native to seven years and $29.75 million annually in November of 2015, and it appears that, strong hitting aside, those concerns were valid. While Abdelkader does a little bit of everything for Detroit, he's far from a can't-miss fantasy commodity as the owner of 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) through 52 games.