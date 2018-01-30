Play

Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Slated to play Wednesday

Coach Jeff Blashill told reporters he expects Abdelkader (lower body) to suit up against the Sharks on Wednesday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Abdelkader -- who has scored in two consecutive outings prior to getting hurt -- returns to the lineup following a six-game absence. The 30-year-old has already matched his point total (21) from last year's injury-plagued campaign and could return to being a 40-point producer. The Michigan native will likely bump Martin Frk or Luke Witkowski from the lineup once given the green light.

