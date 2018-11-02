Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Starting to heat up

Abdelkader provided a game-winning, shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-3 home win over the Devils.

Abdelkader cleaned up a Luke Glendening shot on the rebound after jumping out to a 2-on-1 breakaway. This was the physical third-line winger's second goal in the last three games, but Abdelkader only has three points in 13 games to keep him off the radar in most fantasy settings.

More News
Our Latest Stories