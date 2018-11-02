Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Starting to heat up
Abdelkader provided a game-winning, shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-3 home win over the Devils.
Abdelkader cleaned up a Luke Glendening shot on the rebound after jumping out to a 2-on-1 breakaway. This was the physical third-line winger's second goal in the last three games, but Abdelkader only has three points in 13 games to keep him off the radar in most fantasy settings.
