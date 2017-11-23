Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Stays hot with two-point night
Abdelkader recorded two assists and a plus-1 rating during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.
The Michigan native has been a bright spot for the Motor City of late with two goals and 10 points -- to go along with 11 penalty minutes and 11 hits -- in his last seven games. The pesky winger is bouncing back nicely after an injury-plagued 2016-17 season with 16 points in 21 games to start the year, so play him every night in all formats.
