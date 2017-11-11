Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Suffers fractured cheekbone

Abdelkader is dealing with a fractured cheekbone, but he isn't expected to be out long term, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Evidently Abdelkader won't share a similar fate as Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who recently underwent surgery on his cheekbone with a return timetable of two months, but it's still a tough pill to swallow for the Red Wings given the Michigan native's role as a utility player who does a little bit of everything. Without Abdelkader -- who's added nine points in 17 games this season -- the Wings could rotate David Booth and versatile forward/defenseman Luke Witkowski in the bottom six while moving Andreas Athanasiou back to a scoring line.