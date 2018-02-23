Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Takes maintenance day
Abdelkader (undisclosed) simply took a maintenance day Friday, as he's expected to be in Saturday's lineup versus the Hurricanes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Abdelkader, who missed the most recent practice, curiously didn't lay any hits on the Sabres for what culminated as a 3-2 overtime loss Thursday, but he should be fine moving forward.
