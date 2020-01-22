Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Unable to buy a point

Abdelkader has gone nearly three months without recording a point.

Abdelkader was relegated to the press box in the late stages of 2019, but he's seeing the ice out of necessity given that Detroit's had several forwards sustain injuries ahead of the All-Star break. The physical fourth-line winger is up to 71 hits, albeit looking nothing look like the guy who achieved back-to-back 40-plus-point seasons in his prime.