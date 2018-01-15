Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Unavailable Tuesday

Abdelkader (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Stars on Tuesday.

Abdelkader is still considered day-to-day, which means he could be available against the Hurricanes on Saturday. The winger already missed Sunday's tilt with Chicago, in which David Booth deputized in his stead and should do so again Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories