Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Unfit to play Tuesday
Abdelkader (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason contest against the host Bruins, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Given that Abdelkader is an NHL regular, there's simply no incentive for the Red Wings to rush him back in the preseason. The Winged Wheel will head to Pittsburgh for Wednesday's meeting with the two-time defending champion Penguins, so expect Abdelkader to get another look ahead of that contest.
