Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Uninspiring start to season

Abdelkader is searching for his first point of the new season.

Abdelkader has a $4.25 million cap hit for the next five seasons, but the Red Wings are winless through the first three games, and the supposed Jack of all trades (master of none) doesn't seem to be earning his keep. There's plenty of time for Abdelkader to settle into a groove to benefit his actual team, though we'd be surprised if he hasn't already tested the patience of fantasy owners abound.