Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Unlocks scoring milestone in season finale

Abdelkader scored off his skate on the power play for his 100th career goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Islanders.

Whatever works, right? Abdelkader fortuitous tally was the 35th point of his 2017-18 campaign for which he played 75 games. We're still scratching our heads on the seven-year, $29.75 million contract extension that the Michigan native procured in Nov. 2015, but it's clear that the Wings admire the hometown boy's physicality and knack for scoring the greasy goal. He closes out the hockey year with 13 goals, 22 helpers, 174 hits and 40 blocked shots; it probably won't cost you more than a late draft pick to get him next season.