Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Will be kept off game ice Sunday

Abdelkader sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's road loss to the Penguins, and he's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks in Chicago, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Abdelkader provided the lone goal for the Wings in their 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh, converting on the man advantage, but he only managed 9:47 of ice time in that contest. The fear among fans of the Winged Wheel is that this could be a significant ailment for the Michigan native seeing as how it didn't take long at all for him to be ruled out for the next game. More details will surface once the team has a chance to examine the utility man further.