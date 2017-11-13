Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Will play against Flames
Abdelkader (face) will play Wednesday against the Flames, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise as Abdelkader recently suffered a fractured cheekbone. However, he practiced wearing a face shield Monday, and apparently is ready to give it a go Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Suffers fractured cheekbone•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Fills stat line Monday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Adds late helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Reaches points milestone in loss•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Looking lost lately•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: In on both goals Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...