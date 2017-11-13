Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Will play against Flames

Abdelkader (face) will play Wednesday against the Flames, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise as Abdelkader recently suffered a fractured cheekbone. However, he practiced wearing a face shield Monday, and apparently is ready to give it a go Wednesday.

