Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't play Saturday
Abdelkader (lower body) will not be ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes.
There was initial hope that Abdelkader would be ready to go for Saturday, but it turns out that the team wants to give him some additional rest before inserting him back into action. The veteran winger does not have a timeline beyond Saturday, but if he doesn't suit up for Monday's game in New Jersey, hopefully the picture will become a bit clearer in the aftermath.
More News
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Goals in two straight games•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Will be kept off game ice Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Lone scorer for Wings•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Saddled with $5,000 fine•
-
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Putting up defensive numbers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...