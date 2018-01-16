Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't play Saturday

Abdelkader (lower body) will not be ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes.

There was initial hope that Abdelkader would be ready to go for Saturday, but it turns out that the team wants to give him some additional rest before inserting him back into action. The veteran winger does not have a timeline beyond Saturday, but if he doesn't suit up for Monday's game in New Jersey, hopefully the picture will become a bit clearer in the aftermath.