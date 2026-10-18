Faulk scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two blocked shots and logged two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Faulk has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. The 34-year-old defenseman hasn't been as strong an all-around contributor this year, but he's in a decent spot on the second pairing and second power-play unit. He has a total of five points (two on the power play), 15 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and six PIM over eight appearances.