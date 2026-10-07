Faulk scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

The veteran blueliner gave the Red Wings a 4-1 lead early in the second period on a strong individual effort that saw him begin a rush from center ice and crash through the Ottawa defense before wiring the puck past Samuel Ersson. Faulk then had a hand in Alex DeBrincat's empty-netter late in the third. The points were Faulk's first of the season in three games as the 34-year-old begins his first full campaign with Detroit, and looks to follow up a 16-goal, 40-point season in 2025-26 split between the Blues and Wings.