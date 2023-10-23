Holl posted three assists and a plus-5 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Holl has been steady defensively early in his Detroit career, but he had no offense to show for it until Sunday. The trio of helpers accounted for his first offense this season. The 31-year-old blueliner has added a plus-9 rating, four blocked shots, two hits and two PIM through five contests.