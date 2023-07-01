Holl signed a three-year, $10.2 million deal with the Red Wings on Saturday, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

The deal will carry an AAV of $3.4. Holl tallied two goals and 18 points in 80 games last season with the Maple Leafs while racking up 151 hits and 139 blocked shots. While the 31-year-old defenseman won't offer enough offense for fantasy purposes, he'll help bring a physical element to the Red Wings blueline.