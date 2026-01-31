site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Justin Holl: Loaned to AHL affiliate
RotoWire Staff
Holl was sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Holl was recalled Thursday and was the extra defenseman in the Red Wings' 4-3 loss to Washington. Holl had two goals and eight assists in 31 AHL games before his recall.
