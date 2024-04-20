Holl was a part-time player for the Red Wings in 2023-24, with five assists representing his point total through 38 games.

Expectations were high for Holl since the Wings granted him a three-year, $10.2 million contract last summer, but the right-shot defenseman wasn't utilized nearly as often as he was with the Maple Leafs for the first six years of his NHL career. Last season, Holl picked up a pair of goals, 16 assists, 139 blocked shots and 151 hits in 80 games for Toronto, and he averaged 20:14 of ice time. The Wings' blue line was much more crowded in comparison this year, leaving Holl as the odd-man out in terms of opportunities.