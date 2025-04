Holl scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Holl shot from the blue line over Joseph Woll's glove to push the Red Wings up 2-1 early in the second period. He finished the season with three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games. Prior to that, Holl had just one goal and five assists in his previous 72 games.