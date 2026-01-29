Holl was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Simon Edvinsson (lower body) isn't expected to be available until after the Olympic break and was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so calling up Holl gives the Red Wings another healthy blueliner. The 33-year-old Holl has two goals and 10 points in 31 outings with Grand Rapids this season. He's a veteran of 396 career regular-season appearances in the NHL, but he hasn't played at the top level yet this campaign.