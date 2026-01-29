Red Wings' Justin Holl: Recalled Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holl was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Simon Edvinsson (lower body) isn't expected to be available until after the Olympic break and was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so calling up Holl gives the Red Wings another healthy blueliner. The 33-year-old Holl has two goals and 10 points in 31 outings with Grand Rapids this season. He's a veteran of 396 career regular-season appearances in the NHL, but he hasn't played at the top level yet this campaign.