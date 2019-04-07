Red Wings' Kaden Fulcher: Appears in relief
Fulcher debuted in relief Saturday in a 7-1 loss to Buffalo. He made nine saves on 11 shots.
Fulcher entered the game in the second when Jimmy Howard declared he was unfit to continue. Howard had tweaked a groin in the first, but tried to play through. Fulcher made the jump all the way from the ECHL.
