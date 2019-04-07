Red Wings' Kaden Fulcher: Back to minors
Fulcher was sent down to ECHL Toledo on Sunday.
The 20-year-old got his first taste of NHL action in Saturday's season finale against Buffalo. He was brought up under emergency conditions and is still a few years away from being full-time NHL ready.
