Red Wings' Kaden Fulcher: Inks three-year ELC

Fulcher signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old netminder joined the Wings for development camp over the summer as well as training camp, though he didn't appear in any preseason action. Instead he's been stopping pucks for OHL Hamilton, where's he gone 2-1-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .935 save mark through four appearances to start the 2017-18 season.