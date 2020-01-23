Red Wings' Kaden Fulcher: Recalled from minors
Fulcher was promoted from ECHL Toledo on Thursday.
Fulcher's call up is likely nothing more than a paper transaction to give the Red Wings two healthy goaltenders on the roster while Calvin Pickard joins AHL Grand Rapids for its next two games. Fulcher figures to be back with the Walleye prior to Detroit's Jan. 31 matchup with the Rangers.
