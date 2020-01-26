Red Wings' Kaden Fulcher: Returned to minors
Fulcher was sent back to ECHL Toledo on Sunday.
This moves comes as no surprise, considering Fulcher assumed a healthy goalie spot for the Red Wings while Calvin Pickard joined AHL Grand Rapids for the past two games. The 21-year-old has played two games at the ECHL level this year, sporting a 5.51 GAA and .831 save percentage in that span.
