Fulcher was sent back to ECHL Toledo on Sunday.

This moves comes as no surprise, considering Fulcher assumed a healthy goalie spot for the Red Wings while Calvin Pickard joined AHL Grand Rapids for the past two games. The 21-year-old has played two games at the ECHL level this year, sporting a 5.51 GAA and .831 save percentage in that span.

