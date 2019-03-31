The Red Wings recalled Fulcher from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Sunday.

This essentially rules out Jonathan Bernier (upper body) for Sunday's game versus the Bruins, as Fulcher will likely back up Jimmy Howard. Fulcher hasn't played a game in the AHL this season, instead spending his time with ECHL Toledo and accruing an .899 save percentage over 28 games. The Red Wings opted to not bring up one of their normal goalies from AHL Grand Rapids -- Harri Sateri and Patrik Rybar -- since the minor-league club is fighting for a playoff spot and has a game Sunday as well.