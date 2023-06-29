Yamamoto and Klim Kostin were traded to the Red Wings from the Oilers on Thursday in exchange for future considerations.

Yamamoto carries a $3.1 million cap hit that almost certainly led to Edmonton's decision to part ways with him despite not getting much in return from Detroit. With his new club, the winger should be in contention for a spot in the middle six. Selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has seemingly failed to live up to expectations considering he has reached the 30-point threshold just once in his four-year NHL career.