Red Wings' Keegan Kolesar: Dealt to Detroit

Kolesar was traded to the Red Wings from the Golden Knights on Wednesday in exchange for a 2029 third-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kolesar will be onto his second NHL club after spending parts of the last seven seasons in Vegas. He is coming off a bit of a down year, in which he had six goals and 11 assists over 82 regular-season outings. Kolesar always brings physicality -- he also had 270 hits, 55 PIM, 43 blocked shots and 67 shots on net last season. Expect him to occupy a fourth-line role with the Red Wings.