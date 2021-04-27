site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Kevin Boyle: Dropped to AHL affiliate
RotoWire Staff
Boyle was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Boyle will head to the minors to make room for Kaden Fulcher on Detroit's taxi squad. Boyle has yet to see any NHL action this season.
