Boyle signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Friday.

Boyle has spent the better part of the last four years with AHL San Diego, but he played five games with the Ducks during the 2018-19 season and performed quite well, recording a .928 save percentage but a 1-3-0 record. The Red Wings chose not to re-sign Jimmy Howard, and if they don't bring in another netminder, Boyle and incumbent Calvin Pickard will battle to be Jonathan Bernier's backup next season.