Dach, Sam Montembeault (lower body), Michael Hage, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick were traded to the Red Wings from the Canadiens on Sunday in exchange for Dylan Larkin, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.

After spending the first three years of his career in Chicago, Dach was in the midst of his fifth season with the Canadiens, and he recorded two goals, six assists, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 11:42 of ice time across his first 22 appearances of the 2026-27 campaign. He'll get a change of scenery as part of Sunday's blockbuster deal and should have an opportunity to compete for a role with the Red Wings after the team played without Larkin in recent weeks.