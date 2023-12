Kostin (undisclosed) has been labeled day-to-day by the team but won't be ready to play against Carolina on Thursday.

Kostin will miss his fourth straight game due to his undisclosed injury but the fact that he is considered day-to-day bodes well for a return in the short-term. Considering the winger managed just one goal and one assist in his last 11 contests, he probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value even once cleared to play.