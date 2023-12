Kostin landed on injured reserve Monday with an undisclosed injury retroactive to Dec. 7.

Kostin was already sidelined for one game versus Ottawa on Saturday and will now be out of action for at least three more. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger was struggling offensively with just one point in his last nine games. Still, with Dylan Larkin (undisclosed) and J.T. Compher (undisclosed) also going on injured reserve, the Wings find themselves extremely thin at forward.