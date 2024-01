Koston scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kostin, a rugged fourth-line winger, missed 12 straight games with an upper-body injury before his return against the Panthers on Wednesday, a 3-2 overtime win. Working in his debut campaign with Detroit, Kostin has three goals to go along with an assist and 41 hits through 25 games. The 24-year-old doesn't see the ice nearly enough to warrant a look in fantasy hockey; occasionally, he'll be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.