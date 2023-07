Kostin signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Saturday.

Kostin was not given a qualifying offer Friday but things quickly came together between the two sides. Kostin, who was acquired from the Oilers on Thursday, will have a cap hit of $2 million per season. He had 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games with the Oilers last season. Look for Kostin to fit in as a bottom-six forward with the Red Wings next season.