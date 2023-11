Kostin tallied a goal, three hits and two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Kostin cut the Red Wings' deficit to 5-2 in the third period, beating Jonathan Quick with a nifty backhander for his first marker of the season. While the goal was Kostin's first point of the season, the 24-year-old winger has provided some physicality in a consistent bottom-six role, notching 16 hits and nine penalty minutes through his first 10 games with Detroit this season.