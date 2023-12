Kostin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Detroit recalled Austin Czarnik from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions. Kostin, who was injured in Monday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim, will be out of action for at least the next three games following his move to the IR list. He has chipped in three points, 29 PIM, 19 shots on goal and 38 hits over 23 games this season.