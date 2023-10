Kostin (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday versus Winnipeg, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Kostin missed three straight games due to the injury. He has no points, seven PIM and six hits in four outings in 2023-24. Kostin skated on the fourth line alongside Austin Czarnik and Christian Fischer during Wednesday's practice, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, so that's the role Kostin is likely to occupy in his return Thursday.