Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto were dealt to Detroit from Edmonton on Thursday in exchange for future considerations.

Kostin had 11 goals, 21 points, 66 PIM and 157 hits in 57 contests with Edmonton while averaging 10:04 of ice time last season. He is expected to remain in a bottom-six spot next season, but Kostin might see at least a modest increase in his role thanks to this move.