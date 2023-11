Kostin contributed an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kostin only saw 8:04 of ice time, but that was long enough for the fourth-line bruiser to deliver the helper along with a pair of hits. Last season, Kostin managed a career-high 21 points through 57 games in a similar capacity for Edmonton, though he's unlikely to captivate the masses in fantasy hockey given his bottom-six role and the fact that forward is the deepest position.