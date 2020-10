Criscuolo signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Friday.

Criscuolo played with Detroit's AHL affiliate between 2015 and 2017, and he's made stops with three different minor-league clubs since then. He also played nine games with the Sabres during the 2017-18 season but didn't record a point. The 28-year-old journeyman will return to Detroit, but he'll have an uphill battle to secure a role with the big club.