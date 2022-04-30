site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-kyle-criscuolo-assigned-to-minor-league-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Criscuolo was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Criscuolo will join Grand Rapids for its upcoming playoff run. The 29-year-old American tallied two assists through six NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read